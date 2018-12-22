Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 9,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $230.0 target. As per Thursday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 8. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Thursday, August 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $210 target. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $25100 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 30 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto also sold $1.07 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. Bodner Charles R also sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. 5,887 shares were sold by Borzi James W, worth $1.49 million. 42,000 shares valued at $9.96M were sold by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, November 19. FORLENZA VINCENT A had sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18M.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horizon Invests Llc holds 5,648 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 694 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 79,215 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Motco reported 320 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 914,352 shares. 2,958 are owned by First. Garrison Fincl Corporation has 2.82% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). D E Shaw Company has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,746 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com. Churchill Management Corp has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 3. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Thursday, September 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Sunday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 28. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Monday, March 28. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $112.50 target.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $887.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 7,091 shares to 82,633 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).