Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Lt (HDB) by 51.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 148,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,602 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.51M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 767,544 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.73M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 369,149 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.06 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 72 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Co owns 8,761 shares. Moreover, American Registered Advisor Inc has 0.29% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 8.46M shares stake. Thompson Davis And owns 875 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc holds 24,711 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 247 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 123,500 shares. Natixis invested in 472,613 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Icon Advisers owns 18,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S) Merger A Factor In 5G Race With China – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “FCC’s ‘shot clock’ on Sprint/T-Mobile resumes; Sprint CFO optimistic deal will close – Kansas City Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “T-Mobile’s Best (and Worst) Un-Carrier Moves So Far – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst bumps up odds of Sprint/T-Mobile deal – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18. FBR Capital initiated T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Thursday, March 24. FBR Capital has “Market Perform” rating and $40 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 18. FBR Capital maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Tuesday, October 25 with “Mkt Perform” rating. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 4. William Blair maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Wednesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.86M for 22.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 150,000 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $116.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Among 3 analysts covering HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HDFC Bank Limited had 5 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 14 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 21 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 21 by Zacks. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 2 by Zacks.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $188.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Lt (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 50,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Lt (NYSE:BHP) by 995,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,949 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Cor (NASDAQ:INTC).