Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 383 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 7,980 shares with $15.98M value, up from 7,597 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Goldcorp Inc New (GG) stake by 18.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 405,000 shares as Goldcorp Inc New (GG)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 2.56 million shares with $26.06 million value, up from 2.16 million last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New now has $8.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 18.08M shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) stake by 91,188 shares to 189,841 valued at $11.35 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) stake by 18,377 shares and now owns 182,296 shares. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, September 12 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 435 shares valued at $824,513 was made by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of stock. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66M. Jassy Andrew R also sold $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Jefferies. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, September 5. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 29. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $1950 target. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Fin Grp owns 874,759 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Athena Capital Advsrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 769 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.03M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 342 shares. Eii Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 114 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 20,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 685 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,800 shares. Veritable LP invested in 13,137 shares. 2,169 are owned by Edge Wealth Llc. The Missouri-based Enterprise Finance Svcs Corporation has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,947 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 1.75% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,040 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company owns 188 shares for 0% of their portfolio.