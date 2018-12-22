Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Sentiment Is 0.8

Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.28, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 20 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold stakes in Lifetime Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 9.53 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lifetime Brands Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $0.28 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 1,500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. HP’s profit would be $30.53 million giving it 41.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s analysts see 47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54M shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M

Among 10 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $74 target in Monday, November 19 report. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Monday, December 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $64 target. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, November 19. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $71 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, October 29. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.74M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Capital Intll holds 0.25% or 7.79M shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1.23 million shares. Aqr Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Illinois-based First Tru Advisors L P has invested 0.06% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Element Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 81,919 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce accumulated 221,796 shares. Jefferies Financial Group invested in 0.25% or 43,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 170,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 180 shares. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.8% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 81,372 shares.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. On Friday, September 14 MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold $736,573 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 11,309 shares. On Tuesday, December 11 Lennox Michael sold $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 6,912 shares. On Monday, October 1 LINDSAY JOHN W sold $2.10 million worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 30,000 shares. Bell John R. sold $782,168 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Monday, November 26.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 13.19% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 540,700 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 409,751 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.37% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 215,000 shares.

The stock decreased 8.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 84,085 shares traded or 272.57% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) has declined 35.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.07% the S&P500.

