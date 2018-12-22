Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 4.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.30 million, up from 66,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 17.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 242,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 25.73 million shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Middleton Ma stated it has 43,392 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 219,500 shares. Monetta Finance Services invested 1.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,780 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.21% or 21,990 shares. Axa reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.52% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Ltd Llc has 9,037 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Oarsman holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,689 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 4,596 shares. Texas-based Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated has invested 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank owns 9,511 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advisors stated it has 78,261 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Edgewood Management has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 6,276 shares to 105,926 shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,903 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Campbell Ann Marie also sold $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of stock. Shares for $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A. 250 shares valued at $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. $2.19M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $354,960 was made by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.57 million activity. The insider YEARWOOD JOHN bought 197,000 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.93, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold NBR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 308.02 million shares or 6.70% less from 330.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Management Lp has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 661,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 3.14 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 167,170 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Next Grp stated it has 330 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 739,686 shares. Viking Fund Limited Com, a North Dakota-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.66M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 136,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Lc has 12,000 shares. Woodstock Corp stated it has 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.06% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 44,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 400,000 shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).