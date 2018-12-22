Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 56.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 76,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $594,000, down from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 18.73 million shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 176,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.51M, up from 158,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,369 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 47,554 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Jd Llc invested in 0.13% or 58,100 shares. West Chester reported 0.72% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ingalls Snyder owns 65,045 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 89,840 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 25,497 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.09M shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 28,540 are held by Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability. Whittier Communications Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 10,759 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, October 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 22. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 13 by Compass Point. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 14 report. FBR Capital upgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) rating on Friday, October 9. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $11 target. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Sell” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, June 15. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wood with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, December 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wood on Sunday, August 16. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NLY’s profit will be $367.85 million for 8.83 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Garland owns 76,224 shares. Sabal Tru Co holds 2.54% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 404,813 shares. Transamerica Advsr stated it has 801 shares. 38.99 million were reported by Bancorporation Of Mellon. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.80M shares. Hl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 233,037 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Regal Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 0.12% or 8,183 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 1.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 117,708 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 1.76M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of The West has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Linscomb & Williams invested in 84,860 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Highland Capital Lc has invested 2.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 6,000 shares to 283,675 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 982,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,400 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).