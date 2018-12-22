Hero Node (HER) rose 0.19% during a day

It was good day for Hero Node (HER), as it jumped by $1.08580000000001E-06 or 0.19%, touching $0.0005667876. Crypto Experts believe that Hero Node (HER) is looking for the $0.00062346636 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00153815381728114. The highest price was $0.0005819888 and lowest of $0.000537471 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0005657018. It last traded at LBank exchange.

For a month, Hero Node (HER) tokens went down -55.41% from $0.001271 for coin. For 100 days HER is down -79.17% from $0.002721. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Hero Node (HER) has 2.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $1.13 million. It has 2.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/05/2018. The Crypto HER has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications.

HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem.