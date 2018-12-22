Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) stake by 12.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 6,187 shares as Avalonbay Communiti (AVB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 57,016 shares with $10.33 million value, up from 50,829 last quarter. Avalonbay Communiti now has $24.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 1.45 million shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Among 9 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Consolidated Edison had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, November 6 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Underweight” rating. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $85 target. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Evercore upgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Monday, November 5 to “In-Line” rating. UBS maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Friday, September 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $79 New Target: $83 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 New Target: $73 Upgrade

05/11/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $74 Upgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $87 New Target: $83 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $79 New Target: $80 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84.5 New Target: $85 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $81 New Target: $77 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $81 New Target: $83 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $77 New Target: $81 Maintain

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $139,193 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $2,306 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, October 31. $4,451 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Cawley Timothy. Sanchez Robert had bought 30 shares worth $2,306. 29 shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D, worth $2,229 on Wednesday, October 31. 25 shares were bought by Muccilo Robert, worth $1,974. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,233 worth of stock. 60 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,769 were bought by McAvoy John.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Earns 2018 ReliabilityOne Award for Outstanding Service in the Northeast Region – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 7,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fiduciary Tru reported 3,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 3,511 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.11% or 263,335 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 241,108 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 9,520 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.07% or 8,624 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Llc holds 5,217 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Lc owns 3,068 shares. 198,725 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 1,383 are held by Tiverton Asset Ltd. Cadence Cap has invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Synovus Financial holds 11,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54 million shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Arconic, Chipotle, GrubHub, Halliburton, Humana, Yelp and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on December 21, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, American Water, Apple, Facebook, Macyâ€™s, Southern Copper, Twitter, YY and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Put AvalonBay Communities On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $8.27 million activity. Shares for $373,760 were sold by HOREY LEO S III on Monday, November 19. 2,905 shares were sold by Wilson Stephen W, worth $540,010 on Monday, November 26. SCHULMAN EDWARD M also sold $257,264 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares. $1.31 million worth of stock was sold by Breslin Sean J. on Friday, August 24. McLaughlin William M sold $4.35M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $182,240 was sold by O’Shea Kevin P.. 1,880 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares with value of $347,983 were sold by Shea Keri A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AVB shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,237 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt has 4,285 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 1,885 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 31,093 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 389 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.04% or 586 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 95 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.12% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.08% or 31,029 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont invested in 0% or 124 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 16,425 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 22,022 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 690,940 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 105,000 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 8 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, December 6. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AVB in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) stake by 30,518 shares to 542,671 valued at $12.63 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stake by 35,363 shares and now owns 123,235 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.