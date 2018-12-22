Highland Capital Management Llc increased Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) stake by 80.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 1,436 shares as Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 27.90%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 3,216 shares with $852,000 value, up from 1,780 last quarter. Tesla Motors Inc now has $54.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 23/03/2018 – Tesla, SpaceX Pages Vanish as Musk Joins #DeleteFacebook Crusade; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cash Balance of $2.7 Billion at End of 1st Quarter; 09/05/2018 – In ‘Dear Elon’ letter, analyst cut off by Musk says he will hold Tesla accountable; 29/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler investors want electric road map in CEO’s swan song; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Unsure of Cause in Model X Crash (Video); 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 12/04/2018 – TESLA CITES PROHIBITION FROM RELEASING AUTOPILOT INFORMATION; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.65, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 43 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 29 trimmed and sold positions in Republic Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.16 million shares, up from 5.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Republic Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 34 New Position: 9.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $296,548 activity. $671,736 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Musk Kimbal on Monday, July 2. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $5.23M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, November 7. Guillen Jerome M sold 1,000 shares worth $306,000. Ahuja Deepak sold 3,500 shares worth $1.20 million. $1.02M worth of stock was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Wednesday, November 14. Musk Elon bought $10.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, October 29.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 8,091 shares to 141,696 valued at $10.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,586 shares and now owns 48,954 shares. Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla: Long-Time Bullish Analyst Flashes Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Tesla Stock Fell Thursday – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy & Hold Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla (TSLA) to Start Production at Shanghai by End of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla had 18 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Monday, August 20. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $195 target. Needham downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, December 7 to “Buy”. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Underperformer”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 129,406 shares. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 8,852 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,751 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Architects invested in 141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Filament Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% stake. Millennium Limited Liability Com reported 1,709 shares. 18,400 were accumulated by Jbf Cap. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Comerica Savings Bank holds 4,978 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 489,814 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 16,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These Louisville stocks took the biggest hit in Wednesday’s market plunge – Louisville Business First” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Mini-Crat’ Profile: Republic Bancorp – A Smaller Kentucky Bank With 16 Years Of Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2018. More interesting news about Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Republic Bank adds former MainSource exec – Louisville Business First” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How U of L will use $5M from Republic, Trager foundations – Louisville Business First” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $812.15 million. It operates in four divisions: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, and Republic Processing Group. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Republic Bancorp, Inc. for 47,450 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 140,962 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.17% invested in the company for 18,900 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,034 shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 50,147 shares traded or 195.33% up from the average. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) has declined 1.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 16/05/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky Declares Dividend of 24.2c; 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 05/03/2018 Republic Bank Opens Banking Center in Crestview Hills; 19/04/2018 – DJ Republic Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBCAA); 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 23/04/2018 – Valley Republic Bancorp – First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $169,566 activity.