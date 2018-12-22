Highland Capital Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding; Viacom (VIA) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 3.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 2,580 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 63,112 shares with $10.38 million value, down from 65,692 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook replaces head of U.S. policy amid regulatory scrutiny – NYT; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/03/2018 – As Facebook veers from news, LinkedIn is expanding its operation; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 27/03/2018 – I decided to dig through as much as I could to see everything Facebook knows about me

Viacom Inc (VIA) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 246 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 184 sold and trimmed stakes in Viacom Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 307.62 million shares, down from 312.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Viacom Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 150 Increased: 160 New Position: 86.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.41 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.59 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 124,781 shares traded or 227.41% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (VIA) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp holds 16.45% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. for 4.75 million shares. Stuyvesant Capital Management owns 122,410 shares or 7.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 5.44% invested in the company for 3.60 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 5.37% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 289,101 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Edward Jones. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $202 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 31. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, July 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $265 target. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Argus Research.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Shares for $48.42M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, June 20. Stretch Colin sold $130,500 worth of stock. $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Wehner David M. sold $2.00 million. $7.88 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, November 14. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400. On Tuesday, September 11 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,085 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advsr Limited Lc reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport Com Llc has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chatham Capital Grp stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,500 shares. Mark Asset Mngmt Corp holds 67,924 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 79,150 shares. Farallon Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.41% or 2.49M shares. New York-based Family has invested 1.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkwood Llc reported 117,378 shares stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 133,766 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc holds 380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,640 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Contrarius Investment Mngmt invested 4.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 3,974 shares to 15,473 valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 7,742 shares and now owns 116,651 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.