Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 3,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,763 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32M, down from 19,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.77 million, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSC 2015-MS1; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,395 are owned by Banced Corporation. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 60,451 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 57,828 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Tru invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colonial Trust has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 137,110 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 163,506 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 62,489 shares. 84,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Woodstock Corp owns 36,546 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 344,413 shares stake. Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership reported 14,705 shares stake. 7,797 are held by Beese Fulmer Invest Management.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “A Closer Look At Walmart’s Valuation – Forbes” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart Set to Dethrone Amazon As New Online Grocery King – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Direxion Unveils Four Leveraged Consumer ETFs – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Walmart Stock Faces Pressure, But Itâ€™s Premature to Panic – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. 230,500 shares were sold by WALTON ALICE L, worth $22.06 million on Wednesday, September 5. WALTON S ROBSON had sold 2.90M shares worth $280.34M. Furner John R. had sold 9,623 shares worth $904,964. Canney Jacqueline P had sold 1,575 shares worth $150,388 on Friday, August 31. 12,111 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by McKenna Judith J. $277,497 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Bartlett Daniel J.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 3, the company rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $99.0 target. The rating was downgraded by S&P Research on Thursday, October 15 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 20 by Citigroup. M Partners maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 19 report.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,927 shares to 12,080 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, August 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $149 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $272.0 target in Thursday, December 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 20 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 25. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of MMM in report on Friday, September 25 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 14 by Jefferies.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.28% or 14,764 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 13,914 shares. South State Corp holds 18,398 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 337,941 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,960 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,357 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 18,540 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De accumulated 11,693 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 41,804 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Campbell Newman Asset Management invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bp Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.46% or 72,000 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Reports Agreement to Acquire the Technology Business of M*Modal for $1B – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.