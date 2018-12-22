S&T Bank decreased S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) stake by 0.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 11,052 shares as S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)’s stock declined 15.65%. The S&T Bank holds 1.17 million shares with $50.87M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. S & T Bancorp Inc now has $1.28B valuation. It closed at $36.59 lastly. It is up 1.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2; 23/03/2018 – Exclusive – Centrica taps Wall St. bank for U.K. nuke sale; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 30/05/2018 – Javelin Networks Establishes Partnership with Cyberess S&T Ltd – Proactive Cyber Solutions; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 11/05/2018 – Sciometrics Selected to Present Pioneering Technology to Government S&T Community at Innovators’ Showcase; 05/03/2018 S&T Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Company (GE) stake by 17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 41,525 shares as General Electric Company (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 202,756 shares with $2.29M value, down from 244,281 last quarter. General Electric Company now has $62.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com highlights: Cigna, Celanese, O’Reilly Automotive and S&T Bancorp – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&T Bank Promotes Brian Dobis to EVP, Managing Director of Commercial and Industrial Banking – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&T Bancorp’s (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.65 per share. STBA’s profit will be $27.31M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 3.16% less from 21.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated owns 1.07 million shares. Invesco owns 358,846 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 12,749 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 29,170 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 52,677 shares stake. 97,160 are owned by First Tru Advsr L P. Rhumbline Advisers reported 101,281 shares stake. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 60,700 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has 5,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com stated it has 91,112 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 246 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa invested in 4.18% or 145,305 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 1,032 shares.

S&T Bank increased Aecom (NYSE:ACM) stake by 23,647 shares to 362,539 valued at $11.84M in 2018Q3. It also upped Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) stake by 40,855 shares and now owns 719,784 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $150,680 activity. Shares for $67,740 were bought by Cassotis Christina Anne. The insider MILLER JAMES C sold 5,000 shares worth $232,200. 1,000 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares with value of $41,130 were bought by Kane Robert Edward. $27,350 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares were sold by JONES FRANK W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.07% or 10,797 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18.02 million shares. Cap Investors, a California-based fund reported 12.17 million shares. D Scott Neal Inc owns 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,752 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 573,470 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 20,991 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt invested in 0.74% or 187,810 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 15.57M shares. Stuyvesant Capital Management invested in 186,725 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Cap Research Global Invsts invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pettee Investors Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 117,614 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.01% or 2,015 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 63.64M shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 67,946 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. 191,000 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $2.49 million. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by UBS. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 2 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, July 27. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 8 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 30. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.