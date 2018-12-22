Hightower Advisors Llc increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 84.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 3,380 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 7,388 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 4,008 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $59.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21M shares traded or 130.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 3789.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 19,479 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 18.98%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 19,993 shares with $416,000 value, up from 514 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 4.14 million shares traded or 140.32% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 17.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 16,151 shares to 200 valued at $4,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 5,875 shares and now owns 2,727 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Umpqua Holdings had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) rating on Friday, October 19. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $23 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold UMPQ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 186.74 million shares or 0.38% less from 187.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tcw Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Shelton Capital owns 17,239 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 172,462 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 44,739 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp owns 628,625 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 1.42 million shares. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.09% or 59,351 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc owns 1.78M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 42,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. VMware had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $199 target in Friday, November 30 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 30. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Nomura. Nomura maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, November 30 with “Reduce” rating.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $30.87 million activity. Rowe Zane also sold $1.07 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Wednesday, December 12. BROWN MICHAEL W sold $5.60M worth of stock or 35,000 shares. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $960,000 was sold by RAMASWAMI RAJIV. Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) sold $5.89 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Monday, July 9. On Tuesday, July 3 the insider POONEN SANJAY sold $3.20M. $3.80 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P on Friday, August 31. Olli Amy Fliegelman sold $229,155 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, September 20.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 11,420 shares to 448,790 valued at $19.25M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 74,253 shares and now owns 60,060 shares. Fidelity (FENY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc has 64,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.42% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 3,651 were reported by Bluecrest Ltd. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 4,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 5,390 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Allied Advisory stated it has 5,609 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd accumulated 6,276 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,500 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,629 shares. 5,935 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake.

