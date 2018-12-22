Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 9.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 36,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 342,216 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.23M, down from 378,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.70 million shares traded or 291.93% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,450 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Among 12 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. HMS Holdings had 33 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 29 to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold”. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 13 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 1 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMS Holdings Corp. To Report First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HMS to Present at the J.P. Morgan 37th Annual Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) CEO William Lucia on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HMS Holdings: Strong Growth Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 6,552 shares to 80,252 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 60,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $19.30M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, May 29 report. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 4 to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, February 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, November 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, August 24. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Jefferies initiated it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, September 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 30.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Altria (NYSE:MO) Stock Is Extremely Cheap – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Altria Successfully Address Stagnating Market Share? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: Altria, Cronos Make A Good Team (NYSE:MO)(NASDAQ:CRON) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.