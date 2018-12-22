FLOW TRADERS COOPERATIEF U A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) had an increase of 13.16% in short interest. FLTDF’s SI was 339,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 13.16% from 300,200 shares previously. It closed at $28.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 9,015 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 174,445 shares with $19.68M value, up from 165,430 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co now has $313.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update

More notable recent FLOW TRADERS NV (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Do You Fear Volatility? Buy Flow Traders – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLOW TRADERS 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Use Volatility To Your Advantage With These 3 Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2018. More interesting news about FLOW TRADERS NV (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Rubis Complies With U.S. Sanctions – A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2018.

Flow Traders N.V., a trading firm, provides liquidity in exchange traded products and financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $. The firm trades ETPs in various asset classes, including shares, bonds, or commodities. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides liquidity in ETPs off-exchange to institutional counterparties, including banks, asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, hedge funds, and others.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of stock or 1,150 shares. Smith Gordon sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 23.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,051 are held by Conestoga. Chilton Inv invested in 2.84% or 763,837 shares. British Columbia Management invested in 1.15% or 967,345 shares. 12,110 were accumulated by Banced Corporation. Addison Communications has 28,933 shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 17,709 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested 2.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Prtnrs Inc holds 3,475 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na owns 54,081 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.15M shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd reported 56,225 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 238,366 shares. Patten Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.4% or 32,544 shares.