Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) had an increase of 1.59% in short interest. EGRX’s SI was 2.87 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.59% from 2.82M shares previously. With 314,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s short sellers to cover EGRX’s short positions. The SI to Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 28.36%. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 366,931 shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 22.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA OK’D FOR FILING BY FDA; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $547.91 million. The firm offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has a 20.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer.