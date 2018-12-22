Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 47.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 29,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,940 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56 million, down from 61,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.15M shares traded or 281.46% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1766.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,839 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VBK) by 2,430 shares to 10,494 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Etf (VTI) by 7,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold MKSI shares while 121 reduced holdings.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 12.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $80.99 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $64,651 activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. The insider Cook Jill E sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050. Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788 worth of stock or 501 shares. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Ward Pat sold $539,555. ROSE MARYA M sold 14,579 shares worth $2.20 million. $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Satterthwaite Tony.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $551.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,990 shares to 17,699 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa Etf by 1.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,088 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings.