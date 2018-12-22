Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 1343.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired 31,832 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 34,202 shares with $892,000 value, up from 2,370 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $30.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69M shares traded or 171.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”

Hm Payson & Company decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 11.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hm Payson & Company sold 14,684 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Hm Payson & Company holds 110,180 shares with $3.70M value, down from 124,864 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, August 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 12. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, August 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $43 target. Macquarie Research downgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Neutral” rating. M Partners maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 17. Mizuho reinitiated JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Thursday, December 13 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, November 20 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why JD.com Stock Popped 5.9% Today – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Nike, JD.com, and Air Transport Services Group Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “JD.com CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JD.Com: Irrationally Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com: Valuations Still High Risk, High Reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (KIE) stake by 31,509 shares to 283 valued at $9,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 5,782 shares and now owns 2,294 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbr Ltd Liability Com has 70,986 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 15,341 shares. Regent Management Ltd holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 93,843 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 52,147 shares. 34,479 are held by King Wealth. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Allstate holds 7,787 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Co has 10,000 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt reported 35,873 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.7% or 4.42M shares. Wisconsin-based Oarsman has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Circle reported 196,825 shares. Richard C Young And Co Limited has invested 2.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 1.1% or 431,670 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22 to “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo.