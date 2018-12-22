Hm Payson & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company sold 92,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $91.11 million, down from 496,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 16.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 1,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,874 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.11M, up from 11,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 07/05/2018 – LOOKINGGLASS CYBER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ THREAT INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 114,619 shares to 27,104 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 20,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,814 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Group on Monday, November 6 to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, October 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,761 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Blue Fin Cap Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Honeywell Intl accumulated 90,300 shares. Tikvah Mngmt Limited holds 4.48% or 66,791 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,750 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Company invested in 5,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.39% or 22,080 shares. Johnson Financial Incorporated stated it has 494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,370 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 990,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 95,247 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 98,319 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 362,954 shares. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 167,077 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, May 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 2 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by FBN Securities on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Outperform.” rating given on Monday, October 26 by FBR Capital.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million on Monday, July 9.