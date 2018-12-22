Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.57 million, up from 122,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 18.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 18,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,189 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4,990 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 12.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 74,042 shares to 190,042 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) by 13,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Cortland Bancorp (CLDB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,140 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.36 million shares or 0.78% less from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 2,067 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 49,975 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) or 104,678 shares. 208 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Barclays Pcl holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl accumulated 500 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). James Inv reported 2,000 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 135 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 278,304 shares. 81,189 are held by Maltese Capital Lc. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 23,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 53,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,700 shares to 207,715 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,025 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 17,727 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 217,393 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.73% or 4.16 million shares. Doheny Asset Ca, a California-based fund reported 6,133 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,016 shares. Coastline Tru Com invested in 0.49% or 30,124 shares. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 96,454 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & stated it has 55,719 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 43,825 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Cetera Llc reported 69,078 shares. Cambiar Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodstock holds 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,179 shares. Mariner Llc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 221,304 shares.

