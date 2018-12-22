Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 91.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 59,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,766 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $644,000, down from 65,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 1.38M shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 2.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 9,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 333,267 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.93 million, down from 342,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.70 million shares traded or 292.00% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold DATA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 68.57 million shares or 3.55% more from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.25% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kingdon Limited Company stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 16,333 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability reported 77,959 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 6.12M shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 4,280 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 100 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 8,586 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 193,256 shares. First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 3,174 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 235,074 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Products Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 96,539 shares.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.29% EPS growth.

Among 48 analysts covering Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), 23 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Tableau Software had 168 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 5 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 20 with “Neutral”. Rosenblatt maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was downgraded by Summit Redstone Partners. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Friday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Monday, November 26.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Introduces Industry-Leading Storage Intelligence to Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Big Data Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials rally, but still down YTD – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 132,080 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $246.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc. by 484,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HMSY shares while 81 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 75.79 million shares or 2.74% less from 77.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Com accumulated 6,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Rhumbline Advisers has 195,281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP reported 51,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Lp has 10,815 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Huntington Bankshares holds 1,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 29,645 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). The Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.11% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 84,271 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $611.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 62,722 shares to 305,759 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 42,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Among 12 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. HMS Holdings had 33 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22.0 target in Sunday, October 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 16 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 27 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 6 by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded the shares of HMSY in report on Thursday, August 18 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 10. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 29.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 47 sales for $46.45 million activity. 43,558 shares were sold by Williams Douglas M., worth $1.54 million on Thursday, November 29. 11,502 shares valued at $399,670 were sold by Sherman Jeffrey Scott on Thursday, December 13. 9,766 shares were sold by TELLEZ CORA M, worth $345,751. Shares for $3.01 million were sold by Neuman Semone. South Teresa sold 2,700 shares worth $93,290. Another trade for 5,100 shares valued at $165,438 was made by Miller III William F on Thursday, December 6.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Healthcare Stocks Take a Hit on Texas ACA Ruling – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HMS Holdings Corp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of January 2019 Options Trading For HMS Holdings (HMSY) – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Secret Santa ETFs & Stocks to Buy for Christmas – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings: A Bright Future After Diversifying Beyond Government Contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.