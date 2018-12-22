Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) stake by 1.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 9,780 shares as Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)’s stock rose 25.17%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 574,575 shares with $26.99 million value, down from 584,355 last quarter. Spirit Airlines Inc now has $3.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 726,531 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 40.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET

ZARDOYA OTIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZRDZF) had an increase of 11.42% in short interest. ZRDZF’s SI was 407,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 11.42% from 365,300 shares previously. The stock increased 34.42% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zardoya Otis, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, makes, installs, and maintains elevators, escalators, and moving walkways worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It also makes elevator engines; and installs and services automatic doors. It has a 26.49 P/E ratio. The firm also exports its products.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 60.27% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $79.86M for 11.71 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Hikes Q4 TRASM Projection, Stock Up – Nasdaq" on November 27, 2018

Among 13 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Spirit Airlines had 22 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by JP Morgan. The stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 3. The stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 30. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 72.33 million shares or 6.11% less from 77.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 1.59 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 5.93M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 300,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Altimeter Capital LP stated it has 0.41% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd accumulated 103,806 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 15,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Llc accumulated 219,560 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 231 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc reported 3,738 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Walleye Trading Lc holds 39,242 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability invested in 995,509 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) stake by 14,935 shares to 119,335 valued at $6.98M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 32,091 shares and now owns 401,081 shares. Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $532,088 activity. JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 750 shares worth $48,488. $27,106 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was sold by Wiggins Rocky on Tuesday, September 11. Bendoraitis John A. sold $122,220 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Thursday, December 13. 1,400 shares were sold by Villa Laurie, worth $71,106 on Tuesday, October 30.