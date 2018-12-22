Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 283.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 29,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74M, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1161.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 47,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,018 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87M, up from 4,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advisors accumulated 465,074 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 321,708 shares. 4,512 are held by Beacon Finance Group Incorporated. Moreover, Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has 1.68% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blackrock Inc reported 59.62M shares. Essex Ser has 0.86% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,825 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And holds 0.23% or 13,881 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co reported 40,075 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Agf Invests invested in 301,028 shares. First Natl Tru Com invested in 19,848 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 33,046 shares. Capital Advsr Ok reported 89,926 shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,334 shares. Fiduciary owns 96,668 shares. Invest House Limited Liability owns 31,772 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 18 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 21. Bernstein maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. The insider Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. On Thursday, November 1 the insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. The insider Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl & Gp Ltd invested in 1.6% or 41,586 shares. American Intll Gp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,544 shares. Mengis Capital Management has invested 1.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Violich Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,372 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 19.87 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 547 are owned by Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Corp. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 1.16M shares stake. Horan Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0.33% or 4,437 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 137,405 shares. 23,730 were accumulated by Check Mngmt Ca. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.62% or 4.75M shares in its portfolio. Beacon Gp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,550 shares. Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $444.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 26,477 shares to 227,897 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,586 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. 952 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $106,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million. 47,733 shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A, worth $5.73M.