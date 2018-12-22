Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 44.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.92M, up from 269,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 944,618 shares traded or 53.86% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Lc holds 0.9% or 12,447 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 28,139 shares or 2.17% of the stock. World Investors has invested 2.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 27,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. C Worldwide Gru Holding A S reported 158,916 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 57,805 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. 790 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications invested in 3,900 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 2.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fil holds 693,408 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,463 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 6.45 million shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R had sold 5,740 shares worth $1.51 million on Wednesday, September 12. The insider Nelson Steven H sold 26,033 shares worth $7.05 million. 5,000 shares were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J, worth $1.32M. 6,090 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.72M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. The insider WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $305 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Saturday, September 23 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

