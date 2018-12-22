Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 72,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,668 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16 million, up from 237,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89M, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 6.40M shares traded or 258.18% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Says Board Panel Will Review and Consider Proposal; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $590.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) by 68,948 shares to 111,597 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landmark Infrastructure Lp by 15,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,335 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 29. Goldman Sachs upgraded Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Monday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 18 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 1. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 18 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Negative” on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold EEQ shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 2.22% more from 66.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) or 49,153 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.02% invested in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 4.60M shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Llc holds 4.27% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 4.54 million shares. Bessemer Incorporated reported 3 shares. 27,120 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,498 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 3.98 million shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 233,116 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 747 shares.