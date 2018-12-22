Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 105,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.78 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.94M, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 6.15 million shares traded or 237.67% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 30/05/2018 – Scana Corp Payment and Record Dates of July 1 and June 11, Respectively, No Longer Apply; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/04/2018 – SCANA Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP; 25/04/2018 – S.C. HOUSE SENDS SCANA RATE BILL TO COMMITTEE, EXTENDING DEBATE; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q OPER REV. $1.18B, EST. $1.25B; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Rev $1.18B

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 9,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,485 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70M, down from 88,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53M shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PCT VS. 24 PCT REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO FINANCE $250BN IN LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS DOES NOT FORESEE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE TIME BEING, SHARE BUYBACK BEST MEANS OF EXCESS CAPITAL RETURN – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 7.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 8,300 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 14,512 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 24,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 300 shares. M&R Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Oppenheimer & Com owns 14,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 331,908 shares. Wealthfront Corp stated it has 0.02% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Cibc Retail Bank Usa stated it has 14,142 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 200 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 10,546 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 95,007 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 432,546 shares. Rare Infrastructure reported 2.16 million shares or 5.3% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Guggenheim Upgrades SCANA Corp (SCG) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mizuho: Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG) Has Strong Legal Case Against South Carolina Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21,050 shares to 18,943 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,155 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) to boost bonus pool for banker, traders – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alan Knuckman’s Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade (NYSE:MS) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

