Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) by 23.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 68,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 365,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 296,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 508,163 shares traded or 274.70% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 28.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Loss $543M; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 09/04/2018 – Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, recognised in Ad Age’s Women To Watch; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky to Take on CCO Role June 1, Following Carol Wambeke’s Retirement; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 28.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 11,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,199 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15M, up from 40,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 908,594 shares traded or 164.88% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 23.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion

Among 6 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had 12 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Thursday, November 9. As per Tuesday, September 13, the company rating was initiated by Loop Capital. The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 24 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, November 6 by Topeka Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Friday, May 13 to “Sell”. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of CCO in report on Thursday, November 3 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 18.

Among 6 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Plantronics had 22 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 28 report. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. Northland Capital maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) rating on Monday, July 24. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Roth Capital. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Northland Capital. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.