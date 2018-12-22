Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,456 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, up from 46,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Sterneck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4155.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc bought 24,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,532 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,805 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $119.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Scotia Capital. JP Morgan maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $113 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 22. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 31. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by UBS. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,545 shares. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny has invested 3.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Eck Assoc accumulated 32,657 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,795 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 198,500 shares. Artemis Llp holds 166,425 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Orrstown Svcs accumulated 7,718 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). South Texas Money Management reported 2,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Mgmt Llc Delaware has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Monetta Fin Service Incorporated owns 24,000 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Cap Invsts reported 4.80 million shares. Shelter Mutual Co invested in 2.8% or 61,373 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 257,732 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Union Pacific: This Dividend Keeps Chugging Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. Forbes.com‘s article titled: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” and published on December 17, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 26, 2018 : CTL, GE, QQQ, RF, TEVA, HAL, BAC, INTC, AAPL, GILD, XEL, STLD – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Qualcomm’s Data Center Business Failed – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Heading into 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Arizona-based Ironwood Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). South State Corporation stated it has 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 1.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Financial Corporation In accumulated 17,830 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 113,006 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Signature Estate Invest Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,369 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company reported 22,500 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 3.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Duncker Streett Communications has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Usa Portformulas Corporation has 3.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 6,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 1.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 319,897 shares.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.88M and $138.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,815 shares to 124,880 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,183 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. Another trade for 4,522 shares valued at $226,100 was made by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3. 5,117 shares were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, worth $247,155 on Thursday, November 29. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas.