Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream L.L.C. (ENLC) by 2.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 145,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.00M, up from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream L.L.C. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 5.77M shares traded or 385.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17

Stellar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stellar Capital Management Llc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87 million, down from 46,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stellar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $17.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 18,180 shares to 20,897 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 193,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. BROD FRANK H also sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

