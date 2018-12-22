Hm Payson & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company sold 11,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.47 million, down from 176,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 880.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 37,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.68 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bancorporation holds 33,781 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Renaissance Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,434 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct reported 131,248 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com has 19,630 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,243 shares stake. Dearborn Ltd Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 86,338 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company Ltd has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,308 shares. Duncker Streett holds 27,084 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 2.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Iowa-based At National Bank has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.76% or 20,945 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MA, PEP, KO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, CRUS, THO – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HSY Stock Is Proving Chocolate Safe From the Bear – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Hm Payson & Company, which manages about $2.21B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2,998 shares to 13,573 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 77,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldgs Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Khan Mehmood had sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53M on Monday, October 22. Spanos Mike sold $2.26 million worth of stock or 20,074 shares. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was made by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 27. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 14 by Evercore. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, December 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, June 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $11500 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, November 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M worth of stock. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. $2.32 million worth of stock was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19 million on Monday, August 20. On Wednesday, November 14 Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 117,327 shares. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 24,609 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mariner holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 72,863 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 24,477 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 404,658 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 23,024 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.35% or 4,315 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 56,681 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs has 1.56% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hightower Advisors Lc owns 367,859 shares. Cibc Ww, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Cornerstone Cap owns 41,908 shares. Blume Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $657.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,624 shares to 242,240 shares, valued at $27.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,540 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, November 15. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by SEB Equity Research. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 18. Telsey Advisory Group maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, August 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by Atlantic Securities. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim.