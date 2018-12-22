American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 14.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30 million, down from 18,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam

Bp Plc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 142.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.13. About 1.34M shares traded or 72.62% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 11.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39M and $190.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 965 shares to 3,825 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. $2.32M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. $2.19M worth of stock was sold by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, August 16 Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,125 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $354,960 was made by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15. Menear Craig A also sold $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 14. Roseborough Teresa Wynn also sold $1.28M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Friday, December 7.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $881,836 activity. Descheneaux Michael had sold 1,750 shares worth $419,523. Robinson John F had sold 500 shares worth $162,035 on Monday, September 10.

Bp Plc, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,500 shares to 98,000 shares, valued at $23.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

