Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 14.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 24,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.58M, up from 175,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 57.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,854 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $868,000, up from 6,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.55 million activity. On Tuesday, August 21 KELLY DENIS F sold $132,641 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 1,500 shares. The insider Jilla Rustom sold 2,500 shares worth $218,750. WRIGHT DAVID also sold $480,956 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, November 15.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $282.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 8,066 shares to 70,812 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 41,200 shares to 263,500 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).