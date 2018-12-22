Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 1385.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,471 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 15,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, June 6. Oppenheimer maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $148 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 18. Jefferies maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $163.0 target in Wednesday, December 13 report.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94 million. 28,281 shares were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna, worth $4.06 million on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 3,963 shares valued at $590,923 was sold by DAVIS D SCOTT.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: Honeywell bringing 750 jobs, global HQ to Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, ALGN and GSKY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $344.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 3,394 shares to 35,465 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 4,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,999 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,700 were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 101,770 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated holds 0.7% or 78,150 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howe Rusling holds 5,310 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Whitnell invested in 3,331 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Martingale Asset LP invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 12,198 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Incorporated holds 2,234 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cambridge Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 118,034 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 32,760 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 1.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4.62M shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Thursday, January 11. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 12. On Monday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained the shares of SO in report on Monday, April 2 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Wednesday, August 22.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. 9,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $428,207 were sold by Lantrip Mark. WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C sold 16,371 shares worth $776,025. Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450 worth of stock.

More news for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “I Love The Moves Altria Is Making – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” and published on November 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh accumulated 4,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,600 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Next Fincl Group Inc reported 18,895 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 127,233 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 48,019 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 9,803 shares. Novare Management Ltd Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,995 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 47,960 were accumulated by James Investment Rech. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. 6,500 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8.51M shares. Bankshares reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).