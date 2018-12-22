Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 101,352 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33B, down from 104,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 14.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.92 million, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.58. About 149,430 shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has declined 4.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364. Khan Mehmood sold $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Monday, October 22. $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 79,679 were reported by Nbt Bancorporation N A. Founders Financial Securities Limited Company owns 10,062 shares. 5,273 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altavista Wealth Management reported 51,633 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0.17% or 7,169 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 2.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.73 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 0.51% or 309,299 shares. Fire Grp holds 0.94% or 23,000 shares. Northern invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American Grp Inc invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Orrstown Inc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,530 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 155,159 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, November 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PEP in report on Friday, December 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 1.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/15/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $5832.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,461 shares to 132,160 shares, valued at $35.16B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 117,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Among 9 analysts covering MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MicroStrategy had 18 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by JMP Securities. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, January 12, the company rating was initiated by Brean Capital. On Monday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 11. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 4 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 31 by First Analysis. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 16 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold MSTR shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 8.01 million shares or 0.78% less from 8.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser Grp holds 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 468 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Ascend Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 52,258 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 389 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 171 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,366 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 14,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 558,587 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 45,500 are owned by Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund LP has 258,102 shares. Citadel Advsr accumulated 0% or 21,513 shares. 11,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 146,010 shares.

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $13.19 million for 25.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P, NASDAQ Close at Record Highs – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MicroStrategy Wins 2018 NetworkWorld Asia Information Management Award – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “MicroStrategy Kicks Off MicroStrategy Worldâ„¢ 2018, its 21st Annual User Conference, in Las Vegas – Business Wire” on January 15, 2018. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Global Head Of Sales Being Replaced And Board Is Strengthened – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2018.