Calithera Biosciences (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.24, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 31 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 34 sold and decreased their equity positions in Calithera Biosciences. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.95 million shares, up from 18.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Calithera Biosciences in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 8.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) stake by 39.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 11,600 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 18,100 shares with $4.06M value, down from 29,700 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The now has $59.53B valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs’s Heir Apparent – David Solomon: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE

The stock decreased 9.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 945,938 shares traded or 164.27% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has declined 49.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.48 EPS, down 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% EPS growth.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.02 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Bvf Inc Il holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 2.54 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 81,580 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.05% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,272 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 30. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, July 18. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 EPS, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 6.54 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.