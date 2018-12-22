Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SXL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 355,247 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.50 million, up from 344,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 7.04 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS L.P. U (NYSE:SXL) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 22.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.83M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 21.76 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has risen 25.19% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes d; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Among 14 analysts covering Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Sunoco Logistics had 29 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 30 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Neutral”. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 27 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, September 29. Bernstein initiated it with “Underperform” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, May 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS L.P. U (NYSE:SXL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 15. The stock of ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS L.P. U (NYSE:SXL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 7. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. Morgan Stanley reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $33 target in Monday, August 15 report.

More notable recent ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS L.P. U (NYSE:SXL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Energy Transfer Partners aims to acquire remainder of Houston MLP’s units – Houston Business Journal” on May 19, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Billionaires Just Sold 3 Million Units of Energy Transfer Equity LP — Should You Follow? – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Vs. Energy Transfer Partners: A Clear Winner Materializes – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2017. More interesting news about ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS L.P. U (NYSE:SXL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” published on January 04, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan, Inc. vs. Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 04, 2017.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.36 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.26B for 5.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.54% EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc by 34,100 shares to 318,000 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icahn Enterprises to sell Ferrous Resources for about $550m – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Cnbc.com published the news titled: “Opening Bell, December 4, 2018 – CNBC” on December 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale to improve New Caledonia nickel mine on its own via $500M investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.