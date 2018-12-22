Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 27.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.40M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.24 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW: NO LONGER CONTINUE W/ COOPERATION PACT W/ SONY LIFE; 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 699.05 BLN YEN (+177.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 735.00 BLN YEN (+5.1 %); 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 21/05/2018 – Though the final purchase price is subject to customary closing adjustment, Sony said it expects to pay about $2.3 billion for the deal that would give the company a 90 percent indirect equity interest in the music publisher; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 36.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23M, down from 36,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 0.53% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.89 per share. SNE’s profit will be $2.43B for 6.15 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Activision Stock Looks Poised to Rebound From Plunge – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Sony Stock Is Looking Pretty Cheap As PlayStation Remains a Gamer Favorite – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony Corp had 19 analyst reports since August 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 4 by Nomura. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Sunday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 1. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45.74 target in Wednesday, September 13 report. Citigroup upgraded the shares of SNE in report on Friday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 6, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Llc holds 122,673 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 33,014 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 188,934 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. 7,173 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru Communications. Bp Pcl has 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 63,200 shares. The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,150 are held by Bluestein R H. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 646,774 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has 3,988 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 20,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 246,931 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Cim Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $430.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 24,860 shares to 228,240 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. $19,607 worth of stock was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Shares for $2.94 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Highest-Growth Stocks in Today’s Market – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AutoZone, Adobe, Costco, FedEx and Oracle are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Misses Earnings Outlook, But Revenues Continue To Outpace – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.