Among 4 analysts covering Tenaris (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tenaris had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by Bank of America. The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by UBS. See Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 New Target: $26 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $40 Upgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 56.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 6,979 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 5,463 shares with $308,000 value, down from 12,442 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $13.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 5.08 million shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 4.66M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 22.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris SA – TS – GuruFocus.com” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenaris informs of prosecutors’ request – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, SA (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – February 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.52 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Credit Suisse Ag Nassau Brh stake by 59,518 shares to 103,865 valued at $7.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 70,779 shares and now owns 83,808 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Maxim (MXIM) Up 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MXIM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.03% less from 247.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Llc has 111,469 shares. 10,779 are owned by Creative Planning. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.1% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bessemer Gp Inc reported 21,880 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 660,180 shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 622,078 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 10.28 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 71,843 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. Bridgewater LP holds 35,827 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 157,904 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.09M shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 3,706 shares. Lpl Ltd Com owns 29,060 shares. 10,587 are owned by Daiwa Gp Inc. Capital Fund Management stated it has 152,185 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $3.90 million activity. 440 shares were sold by Wright Mary Ann, worth $23,034 on Friday, November 16. $204,693 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by NEIL CHRISTOPHER J. $108,314 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by Jain Vivek. $28,607 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by Gagneja Sumeet. The insider Loftus David sold 6,623 shares worth $397,417. Shares for $139,475 were sold by DOLUCA TUNC on Tuesday, November 27. 5,000 shares were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R, worth $294,895.