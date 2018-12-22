Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI) had a decrease of 2.53% in short interest. ARCI’s SI was 61,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.53% from 63,200 shares previously. With 82,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s short sellers to cover ARCI’s short positions. The SI to Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com’s float is 1.87%. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.0207 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4044. About 74,104 shares traded. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) has declined 40.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 256.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 77,466 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 107,719 shares with $3.17M value, up from 30,253 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $229.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Friday, December 7 report. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wood.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Ishares Inc stake by 13,735 shares to 10,701 valued at $644,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 4,787 shares and now owns 3,433 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. $30,000 worth of Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) was bought by Johnson Virland A on Wednesday, August 29.