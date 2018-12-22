Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 11.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,435 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 565,455 shares with $117.13M value, down from 637,890 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $181.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.52, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 24 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 14 sold and reduced holdings in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.22 million shares, up from 4.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $225 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse downgraded The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Lennie William G. also sold $2.19 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, August 20. Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32 million worth of stock. $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Carey Matt. Shares for $354,960 were bought by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15. Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of stock. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. On Monday, November 19 the insider VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 108,855 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 639,615 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.39% invested in the company for 760,091 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.35% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 193,358 shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 207,268 shares traded or 67.25% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) has declined 12.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.97% the S&P500.

