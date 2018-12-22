Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 93.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 5,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $813,000, up from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 1.18M shares traded or 251.35% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has declined 9.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,262 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.37 million, up from 207,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic on the hunt for more Israel acquisitions – Calcalist – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Approves Smart Programmer for the InterStim System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 50,495 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 3,000 shares. Cambridge Invest invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brown Advisory reported 170,933 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt invested in 0.39% or 17,468 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 170,186 shares. Clarkston Prtn Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 116,574 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H has 3.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Clark Estates Inc New York holds 23,650 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Creative Planning has 105,976 shares. 215,000 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.44% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,622 shares to 467,966 shares, valued at $38.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 10 report. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, May 24. UBS initiated the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, November 23, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Hold” on Thursday, May 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, November 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 17.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $62.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 251,850 shares to 2,547 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 12,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,747 shares, and cut its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Among 3 analysts covering Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Simpson Manufacturing had 8 analyst reports since September 9, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Thursday, December 14 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by Sidoti. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 31 by Sidoti. Robert W. Baird downgraded Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) rating on Monday, October 15. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Tuesday, October 31 to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 9.