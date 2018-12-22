Ht Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ht Partners Llc bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, up from 8,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ht Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82M, down from 43,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. Another trade for 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 was sold by Schleckser Robert N. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22 million. 2,798 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,210 shares to 55,084 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Ht Partners Llc, which manages about $345.80M and $251.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 213,495 shares to 22,431 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.