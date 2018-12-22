Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 2.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 5,485 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 242,025 shares with $30.74M value, up from 236,540 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $50.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 6.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 21,200 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 295,314 shares with $13.47 million value, down from 316,514 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $4.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 1.19M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 1.99% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. 1,864 shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F, worth $229,039 on Thursday, June 28. Trice David W had sold 2,489 shares worth $317,203 on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 was sold by CRISP CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gagnon Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. 24,661 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Janney Management holds 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 45,045 shares. 20.31M are owned by Cap International. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc reported 0.95% stake. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 160,552 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 434,418 shares. Thompson Inv Management invested in 7,998 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews reported 3,200 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 337,595 shares. 6,635 were reported by Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Company. Three Peaks Mngmt stated it has 0.64% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 96,093 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 8,816 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Price Holds Slight Gain Following In-Line Inventory Withdrawal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $120 target. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, November 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $154 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $118 target in Friday, December 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 5.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 35,245 shares to 1.32M valued at $222.50M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 43,206 shares and now owns 126,765 shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 25.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.67 per share. POR’s profit will be $44.62 million for 23.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.25% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 35,800 shares to 532,735 valued at $38.22M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) stake by 139,872 shares and now owns 1.32 million shares. Arris Intl Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Putting a charge in it: PGE takes Electric Avenue east – Portland Business Journal” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portland General Electric declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “PGE bringing an ‘Electric Avenue’ to Hillsboro shopping center – Portland Business Journal” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Portland General Electric Company: A Well-Run Member Of The Northwestern Utility Club – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PGE’s proposed rate hike shrinking – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 14, 2018.