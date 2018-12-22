Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 51.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 186,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,332 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.94 million, down from 360,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.56. About 1.13 million shares traded or 77.95% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in C S X Corp (CSX) by 20.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,269 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 37,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in C S X Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 5,191 shares to 5,443 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42 million for 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by UBS. As per Monday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Monday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 2. Loop Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Monday, February 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $32 target in Friday, July 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 17 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Latest CSX-related fatality, recent derailments highlight safety concerns – Jacksonville Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 3.6% on Upbeat Q4 LTL Segment Update – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Old Dominion (ODFL) is a Must-Add Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 54,219 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fca Tx holds 1.84% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 64,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 1.62M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 219,200 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0.16% or 519,481 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc reported 440 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 203 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 17,388 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 35,718 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 101,196 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,690 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy These Waters – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.24 million activity. 1,131 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $214,358 were sold by Harrington Michael C. On Monday, August 27 Rae Elizabeth B sold $762,480 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 4,000 shares. Kelly Terrence P also sold $4.00 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, December 10. Shares for $672,000 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Premier Asset Llc invested in 38,418 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.02% or 65,432 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank And reported 335 shares. Aperio Gru owns 75,305 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ajo LP stated it has 7,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,351 shares. Investec Asset Management North America has 0.09% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,514 shares. Stack Financial has invested 1.61% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 47,817 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested in 8,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,106 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 9,975 shares. Parsec Financial Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,125 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability invested 0.8% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 5.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.51 per share. WAT’s profit will be $199.97M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 892 shares to 15,439 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Among 19 analysts covering Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Waters Corporation had 75 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Jefferies. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 26. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $163 target in Thursday, August 27 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 17 by Janney Capital. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of WAT in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold” rating.