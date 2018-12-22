S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Ikang Healthcare Group (KANG) by 83.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $235,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Ikang Healthcare Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 282,398 shares traded or 134.01% up from the average. iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG) has risen 23.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.16% the S&P500. Some Historical KANG News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 22/03/2018 – iKang Healthcare Group 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 22/03/2018 – iKang Healthcare Group 3Q Rev $206.4M; 02/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. in Connection with the; 05/04/2018 – Top Fortune Win Ltd., Affiliates Report Stake In iKang Healthcare Group; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – ALSO AMENDED CURRENTLY EFFECTIVE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN TO RENDER IT INAPPLICABLE TO AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT & TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 34,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,175 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.39M, down from 931,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.59 lastly. It is up 11.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. 17,493 shares valued at $235,723 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Thursday, October 25. RANSIER KATHLEEN H sold $70,026 worth of stock. 42,608 shares were sold by Houston Helga, worth $624,454. $1.11 million worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by McCullough Howell D. III on Friday, August 24. NEU RICHARD W also bought $93,683 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 55,190 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $339.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW).

Among 31 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 8. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of HBAN in report on Monday, July 11 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 26. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 13. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Thursday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, April 3. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 11 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $329.07 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $226.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 30,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC).

