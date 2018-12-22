Huntington National Bank decreased Athenahealth Inc (ATHN) stake by 33.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 18,770 shares as Athenahealth Inc (ATHN)’s stock declined 9.64%. The Huntington National Bank holds 36,536 shares with $4.88M value, down from 55,306 last quarter. Athenahealth Inc now has $5.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 839,046 shares traded. athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has declined 2.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHN News: 07/05/2018 – Elliott Believes It May Be Able to Substantially Improve Athenahealth Proposed Price With Additional, Private Diligence; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT CALLS FOR ATHENAHEALTH TO START FULL SALE PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – ELLIOTT: ‘NO DIRECT COMMUNICATION’ FROM ATHENAHEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Approached Athenahealth About Possibility of Take-Private Transaction Last Nov. but Co. Refused to Engage; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Management makes unsolicited bid for Athenahealth; 24/05/2018 – Elliott Management to Athenahealth: Investment Community Feedback Supports a Sale Process; 07/05/2018 – David Faber: Elliott has made offer to acquire Athena Health for between $155-160 a share in cash- sources. Roughly $7b offer; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ATHENAHEALTH AT $155-$160/SHR: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – ATHENAHEALTH – BOARD CURRENTLY IS UNDERTAKING “THOROUGH & DELIBERATE” ANALYSIS OF ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT’S PROPOSAL TO BUY CO FOR $160/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Elliott Management Releases Letter to the Board of athenahealth

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had a decrease of 29.28% in short interest. WTHVF’s SI was 38,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 29.28% from 54,300 shares previously. With 110,800 avg volume, 0 days are for WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTHVF)’s short sellers to cover WTHVF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.0288 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7971. About 11,500 shares traded. Westhaven Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $64.61 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ATHN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 5.13% less from 39.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 42 shares. Captrust Financial invested 0% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Pentwater Mngmt Lp holds 115,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 2,056 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0% of its portfolio in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) for 3,470 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0% stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Nomura Holding holds 0.82% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 52,123 shares. 3,521 are held by Landscape Limited Liability Co. Alpine Mngmt has invested 0.29% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Iowa-based Principal Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 107,692 shares. 3.53M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru.

Analysts await athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 2.15% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ATHN’s profit will be $36.95M for 35.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by athenahealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $386,512 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $17,750 was sold by Porter Jonathan D.. 2,204 shares were sold by Haley Daniel P, worth $280,413.

Huntington National Bank increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 21,686 shares to 1.19M valued at $135.55 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares (Prn) (CSJ) stake by 419,323 shares and now owns 833,658 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. athenahealth had 9 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust downgraded athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) on Tuesday, November 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 31. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, December 3. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 12.

More notable recent athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in athenahealth (ATHN) Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Spread Performance – 16 December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into the Proposed Sale of athenahealth, Inc. â€“ ATHN – GlobeNewswire” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner’s (CERN) Millennium Picked by Mid-Valley Hospital – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings Gain From Overall Strength? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.