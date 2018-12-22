Among 5 analysts covering Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oil States International had 6 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 31. Credit Suisse maintained Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. See Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $37 New Target: $28 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $35 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

11/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33 New Target: $37 Maintain

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 66.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)'s stock rose 22.91%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 25,000 shares with $1.84M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $4.69 billion valuation.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mellanox Technologies had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 25 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of MLNX in report on Monday, December 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $62.91 million activity. The insider Kagan Michael sold $27,459. WEATHERFORD CLIFTON THOMAS sold $387,366 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $761,253 was made by Sultzbaugh Marc on Friday, September 7. Starboard Value LP had sold 344,677 shares worth $29.31 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $425,070 was sold by Dorchak Glenda. The insider STARBOARD LEADERS FUND LP sold 344,677 shares worth $29.31M. On Wednesday, November 7 Johnson Amal M sold $514,260 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 5,714 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 10,000 shares to 26,000 valued at $2.77 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Innoviva Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold MLNX shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 2.52% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 41,832 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mariner Wealth Advsrs has 0.86% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 212,594 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited Company owns 10,073 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd holds 61,686 shares. Financial Management invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 14,700 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De has invested 0.73% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Sphera Funds Limited has 50,093 shares. 9,380 are owned by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 160 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Janney Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 220,735 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $81,039 activity. 2,380 shares were sold by Taylor Brian E., worth $81,039.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 17.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.81% the S&P500.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $832.51 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Oil States International, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.26 million shares or 3.31% less from 66.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,800 are held by Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Company. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Fisher Asset Ltd Company reported 45,501 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Citadel Advisors Limited Company owns 242,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 232,000 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.67M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 2,336 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.74 million shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Ellington Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).