Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 112,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 638,790 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.75 million, down from 751,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 7.63 million shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, down from 67,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 404,654 shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 20.10% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VRNS’s profit will be $2.65 million for 141.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Upcoming Integration with Box to Secure Enterprise Content in the Cloud – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) CEO Yaki Faitelson on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Mosaic Company (MOS)? – Yahoo News”, Streetinsider.com published: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.