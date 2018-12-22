American Research & Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Com (TXRH) by 178.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 52,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71M, up from 29,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 1.47 million shares traded or 94.91% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has risen 25.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Thursday, March 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, September 9. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, May 1, the company rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hendley Incorporated reported 22,326 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,226 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 139,077 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 30,187 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc reported 221,176 shares. 600 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust Commerce. Investment Inc Wi accumulated 13,564 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Illinois-based Front Barnett Lc has invested 1.53% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nordea Invest Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cambridge Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 15,566 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 1,400 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 52,848 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. LAUDER JANE sold $4.84M worth of stock or 36,334 shares. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $2.14 million worth of stock. MOSS SARA E also sold $1.62M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, November 7. On Tuesday, November 6 TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold $1.05 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 7,406 shares. Shares for $783,841 were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Tuesday, September 4. On Monday, December 3 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $2.10 million.

Another recent and important The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold TXRH shares while 83 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 63.11 million shares or 2.20% less from 64.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 24,450 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust holds 5,974 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr owns 3,168 shares. Profund Lc holds 10,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Prudential Fincl invested 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Nordea owns 726,355 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 15,848 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 47,198 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,811 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 3,997 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 50,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse’s Upside Is Priced In, BTIG Says In Downgrade (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Benzinga” on September 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US fund managers raise cash as small caps fall into bear market – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse -7% after comparable sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comparable sales impress at Texas Roadhouse – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse Needs A Moment To Rest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Nasdaq 100 Technology (QTEC) by 15,311 shares to 8,953 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000Growth Etf (IWF).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.24 million activity. $112,500 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares were sold by Jacobsen S. Chris. Robinson Tonya sold $68,715 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) on Wednesday, August 22. Thompson Douglas W. had sold 10,000 shares worth $687,500 on Tuesday, September 25.