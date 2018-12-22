Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) by 216474.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 75,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,801 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $709,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 4.77M shares traded or 78.36% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 26.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 1,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,256 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, down from 7,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 2.33M shares traded or 101.22% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Terrific Reasons to Buy Illumina Stock in December – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold AngioDynamics Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Dec 21, 2018 – World Stock Markets Decline Friday – GuruFocus.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Still Angry at the Fed; Drop Another 1.5%+ – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 178,244 shares to 233,701 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 250,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 sales for $27.40 million activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider OSTADAN OMEAD sold $207,046. Stapley Marc sold $329,695 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $3.12M was made by Ronaghi Mostafa on Wednesday, October 10. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $990,000 was sold by deSouza Francis A. $1.16 million worth of stock was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Wednesday, September 12. On Monday, November 5 the insider Van Oene Mark sold $2.23M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 27,686 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 7,861 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 549 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Singapore-based Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd has invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fairfield Bush & has 16,851 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn has invested 0.47% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). South Dakota Inv Council reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 4,145 shares stake. 6,035 are held by Oak Assocs Oh. Adage Cap Ltd accumulated 189,536 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,192 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.44 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $198.45 million for 51.64 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.18% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $796.48 million activity. Stuart Andrew had sold 6,500 shares worth $313,430. On Monday, December 3 the insider Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC sold $794.30 million.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $336.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corp Etf by 23,629 shares to 31,986 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate by 22,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,404 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Etf (MINT).

